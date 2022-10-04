Skip to main content

Husband Asks Wife Why She’s Measuring Something and Gets the “Response” All Men Fear

Hide those power tools y’all.

There’s always one person in the relationship that loves going to the furniture stores to get the best furniture for their space or simply enjoys adding household items to their Amazon cart and have it delivered to the door step. Of course, every relationship is different, so while we can’t always say rather it’s women or men who typically does this, it’s safe to say that the person who typically walks around the house with the measuring tape randomly measuring something is likely that person in the relationship.

And in this particular case, the wife behind TikTok account @thelearyfam is that person. While she was measuring the wall space underneath the TV, her curious husband asked a simple question and judging by her face, it’s safe to say, those power tools and their bank account aren’t safe!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Looking at her face after her this question “Babe, why are you measuring that?” he already knew the answer. LOL. We’re not sure exactly what she’s up to, but we know she has plans for that empty space and hopefully we’ll be able to get an update soon regarding what she’s planning.

Their followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “Damn my wallet hurt with that look lol,” @justincamarillo91 wrote. “[That look means she got 3 items in the cart and she measuring to help make the decision,” @funny__clips91 hilariously commented. “She's planning something that will require you to do work,” @almostengr shared.

While we anxiously await to see what she’s up to, we won’t be surprised if the next update we get is of him letting us know he hilariously hid the power tools

ghost decorations
Article

Add Something Boo-Tiful To Your Halloween Decor With These Cheesecloth Ghosts

kids crafting
Article

Need A Cute Craft Idea For Your Kids? Try This Beautiful Leafy Mermaid!

sewing corset
Article

To Make Pleats In Fabric, Apparently All You Need Is a Fork

tile markings
Article

Watch Woman Make DIY Bathroom Tiles for Under $50

wall shelf
Article

Woman Transforms Pallet Into Gorgeous Shelving

apple tree
Article

Family Plants a “Placenta Apple Tree” That Will Grow With Newborn Daughter

kitchen organizing
Article

Woman Completely Changes Entire Vibe Of Kitchen By Making Simple Change

carpet cleaning
Article

Woman’s Boyfriend’s Son Knocks Over 1 Gallon of Pink Paint Onto Carpet, and Here’s What It Took to Fix It

indoor trash can
Article

Video Shows Why You Need to Drill a Hole In the Side Of Your Trashcan Right Now

shutterstock_221766814
Article

FL Hurricane Damage Forces Couple to Discover Indigenous Mural Hidden Under Dry Wall

Crochet Halloween décor
Article

Woman Crochets Entire Spooky Scene for Front Window

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.