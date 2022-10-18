Wife’s Hysterical Hack For Getting Her “Dream Bed” Is Too Good

We’ve all seen a piece of furniture that we had to have because it was absolutely gorgeous, but didn’t want to pay such a hefty price tag for it, so we ask our amazing significant other if they could buy it instead. While some got lucky enough to have their partner buy them their dream bed, others gut luckier and watched as their partners made their dream bed instead.

And this is exactly TikTok content creator @jaelynkayy's experience. She finessed her husband into making her dream bed and her plan to do so was flawlessly executed!

As seen in the video, the bed that she wanted to purchase was beautiful, however, that hefty price tag of $1500 wasn’t as easy on the eyes. Knowing this was something her blue collar husband could easily create himself, she asked him to buy the bed for her and he insisted on making the bed for her instead. After purchasing quality wood and other materials needed and watching a few YouTube tutorials to ensure he would upholster a headboard properly, he created a beautiful dupe of the bed she originally wanted!

We have to give her major props for not only getting her husband to create this bed for her, but for also providing the hilarious simple steps in how she was able to do this. From her experience, it seems as though once you tackle the first step of finding and "convincing" a blue collar guy to marry you then the rest of the steps should be pretty easy to follow from there.