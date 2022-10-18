Skip to main content

Wife’s Hysterical Hack For Getting Her “Dream Bed” Is Too Good

Honestly, sounds like a solid plan to us.

We’ve all seen a piece of furniture that we had to have because it was absolutely gorgeous, but didn’t want to pay such a hefty price tag for it, so we ask our amazing significant other if they could buy it instead. While some got lucky enough to have their partner buy them their dream bed, others gut luckier and watched as their partners made their dream bed instead.

And this is exactly TikTok content creator @jaelynkayy's experience. She finessed her husband into making her dream bed and her plan to do so was flawlessly executed!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the bed that she wanted to purchase was beautiful, however, that hefty price tag of $1500 wasn’t as easy on the eyes. Knowing this was something her blue collar husband could easily create himself, she asked him to buy the bed for her and he insisted on making the bed for her instead. After purchasing quality wood and other materials needed and watching a few YouTube tutorials to ensure he would upholster a headboard properly, he created a beautiful dupe of the bed she originally wanted!

We have to give her major props for not only getting her husband to create this bed for her, but for also providing the hilarious simple steps in how she was able to do this. From her experience, it seems as though once you tackle the first step of finding and "convincing" a blue collar guy to marry you then the rest of the steps should be pretty easy to follow from there. 

empty candle jar
Article

Here’s How to Repurpose Old Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters

plants in a bohemian setting
Article

Your Plants Deserve This Cute DIY Plant Bench

shutterstock_1141814390
Article

Watch How This Dollar Tree Hack Becomes a Lipstick Holder

TV in living room
Article

The Secret to This Couple’s Marriage? Side-By-Side Living Rooms

Christmas scents
Article

Here’s How To Make Your House Smell Like Christmas

plants in home
Article

Boho Plant Enthusiast Shows How to Easily Grow a Jungle In Your Home

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

This Cleaning Hack Will Make Your Wooden Cutting Boards Look Brand New

dried florals
Article

Add A Touch Of Fall With These Lovely Dried Floral Pumpkins

little boy walking with flowers
Article

Arizona Mom Makes Nature Walks More Fun With These Duct Tape Bracelets

stovetop potpourri
Article

Want To Make Your House Smell Like Fall? Try This Stovetop Potpourri

Yankee candles in a jar
Article

Do Not Throw Away Your Pretty Candle Jar Just Because the Wax Ran Out

shutterstock_1896245674
Article

Corner Gets Glamorous Makeover That’s Also Functional

greeting card
Article

Husband Turns Stack of Wedding Cards Into Meaningful Gift For Their Paper Anniversary

built in banquette
Article

Mom Makes Dining Room Extra Functional With a Handmade Banquette

building on addition
Article

Couple Adds Extra Space Onto Their Addition For Sweetest Reason

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.