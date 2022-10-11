Skip to main content

Wife Realizes She Screws Up Her One Job While Husband Assembles Something and She Has Relatable Reaction

Girl, we’d do the same thing.

It’s not always often when we ask our partners to do something that we find difficulty doing ourselves and after asking so many times and finally getting them to do the job, they decide to ask us for assistance.

While many of us are happy to assist, we sometimes can get ahead of ourselves while doing the easy task and realize when it’s a little too late that we skipped a step. However, rather than immediately own up to the mistake, TikTok user @k_p90_ opted to take a different approach as seen in the video below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We love how hilariously relatable this is! It’s not a big deal that she missed a step, after all, we get so excited that we finally got our partner to help us with the task that sometimes, we’re so in tuned with what they’re actually doing that we lose track of what’s on the instruction sheet. Oh and when you throw in the extra task of passing the tools, that too, can also cause a major distraction.

We love how relatable her reaction is and judging by the comments in the comment section, we’re not the only one who can confirm how accurate this is!

picture frame and plant
Article

Man Reimagines Ikea Frames as Hanging Planters and They Are Adorable

Home Depot buckets
Article

Woman Saves Furniture From Flood Damage With Home Depot Industrial Buckets

lights in trees
Article

Neighbors Make Silent Pact To Brighten Up Their Street and It’s Sooo Cute

woman putting on socks
Article

Texas Woman Usese Socks to Paint Gorgeous Floral Mural

cake pan and parchment
Article

Mom Makes Putting Parchment Paper in Round Cake Pans Easy With Simple Hack

painting wall
Article

Woman Asks Home Depot to Mix Coffee Grounds In White Paint For Custom Color and We’re Shocked at How it Turned Out

shutterstock_535378711
Article

If You Put Lights Up at Christmas Time, You Need This Gadget

deer eating from hand
Article

Dad Becomes Modern-Day Snow White And It Is The Cutest Thing You’ll Watch

shutterstock_1934601674
Article

Woman Makes Christmas Tree Entirely Out of Yarn and It Looks Stunning

super clean toilet
Article

So This Is What You Do With Your Toilet Brush After You Clean Your Toilet

tiktok closet that is very pink
Article

Wife Convinces Husband to Have a “Man Closet” For All His Nerdy Knick-Nacks

rainbow strings
Article

This Woman's Gorgeous BoHo Wall Hanging Is The Stuff of Dreams

coffee beans
Article

All You Need Are Three Ingredients To Make Your Home Smell So Good

shutterstock_86282941
Article

Watch This Couch Get Transformed Into a Victorian Gothic Treasure For Elaborate Wedding Day Prop

zinnias
Article

Woman Explains Why She’ll Be Planting Zinnias Every Year

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.