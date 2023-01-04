Wife Comes Up with Genius Way to Get Husband to Do Chores

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all know how it is… You need some help around the house, maybe hanging up a new shelf or moving in that brand new (or thrifted and DIY’d) couch that you can’t quite manage to bring in on your own. But at the same time, you don’t want to just… ask for help either. You want it to almost seem like the other person came to the same conclusion and offered to help, all on their own.

Well, Tena Hull over on TikTok has an absolutely hilarious way of getting her husband to help her, and I am so here for it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, I would like to say that this ‘hack’ might not work for everyone. In fact, it really only works if your partner doesn’t really trust you with things like powertools - either because he knows that you don’t really know how to use one, or he knows that you do and he wants to know what crazy scheme you have come up with this time.

As for Tena, I am not really sure which of the two categories she falls into, but the truth of the matter is that it obviously works for her. All she has to do is figure out what she wants done, and summons her husband to help her out with one simple press of a button.

Indeed, the ‘whir-whir’ of a drill, heard from whatever part of the house that she is in, is obviously enough to magically summon her husband from wherever he is in the house. She presses the button, the sound goes off, and within seconds he is asking what she is doing and what she needs a drill for.

Rather Pavlovian, in my opinion, and I wonder if it will work on my own husband…



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.