Wife Lays Down for a Nap and Wakes Up to Every Woman’s Fantasy

Your husband is a man of many talents. He can play video games with the best of them, make you laugh until your sides hurt, and even cook a mean meal. But his most impressive skill? Cleaning!

Imagine this scenario where you get to see his cleaning skills in action. You’re sick, so take a nap. Your husband comes home from work and discovers you are asleep on the couch. One woman did quite literally wake up to her spouse cleaning the house. See for yourself!

Some ladies immediately resounded with this kind of support. "This is my love language." @han

Others had different ideas. "He’s doing the bare minimum, sis." @das_shams

Most agreed though and thought this was an ideal and total couple goals. "Sis pray for us girls who are still searching 🥺" @Mortuz_0897

Husbands, if there’s anything you should take away from this story, it’s not enough to merely clean your house before your wife arrives home. You have to go above and beyond. You have to do something she will never expect—something so selfless and thoughtful that she'll be blown away by your thoughtfulness and devotion.

If you want to impress your wife, here are some simple ways you can do so:

Cleaning the kitchen up when you're done making a snack

Making the bed every so often

Keeping the bathroom tidy (i.e., drop that toilet seat)

Tidying up the living room after you fall asleep

Of course, this is not a "husband-specific" treat. Boyfriends can take note and step in to help around the house, too!