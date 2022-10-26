Skip to main content

There Are Apparently Only Two Types of Women When It Comes to Dealing With a Full Trashcan

This is... painfully accurate.

Trash… We don’t really tend to think about it all that much unless the dog gets into it and drags it everywhere or the trash can starts unexpectedly smelling really, really bad. For the most part, we may buy bigger or better bags, recycle where and when we can, or try little tricks to make sure that the bags actually make it all the way down to the bottom of the can, but other than that we don’t really care much... Right?

Well, as one TikTok creator hilariously points out, there are actually two different ways that most women deal with trash, and we find her comment almost scarily accurate!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Savannah, like many of us, shares her house with her partner and she also does a lot of the chores herself which is helpful in any partnership. Unfortunately, she has discovered, over time, that neither she nor her partner really likes emptying the trash can, which has brought up the idea that there are really only two ways to deal with trash (outside of just dumping it.)

The first type of person is the one who constantly shoves more in or on top, even past there being room. This is the ‘Stuffer’, and we’ve all been there at least once or twice. You look at that ‘almost’ full trash can and you think ‘why can’t I fit just one more thing in there?’ Or on top, or on the counter right next to it. Eventually, you get a giant pile of garbage, which brings us to the other type of person.

The ‘Fine - I’ll Do It Myself.’ This person sees that giant pile of trash, teetering on the edge of collapse, and is finally fed up enough to do something about it. So they angrily open up a new trash bag (snapping it as loudly as possible for effect) and stuff all of that extra trash into the new bag. Both bags are then taken out and thrown somewhere new that isn’t outside, just to make a point.

So which side do you fall on? Or do you just take it out yourself to save the hassle? 

shutterstock_508579411
Article

This DIY Christmas Candle Ring Super Easy To Make

Sprayway glass cleaner
Article

Apparently ‘Sprayway’ Can Completely Remove Stains from Microfiber

window sill
Article

American Husband Baffled By German Windows

lemon and white vinegar and baking soda on a tea towel
Article

Georgia Man's DIY Multi-Purpose Home Cleaner Is All Natural and Works Like a Charm

toilet tank
Article

Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean

towel rack
Article

Woman’s Dollar Store Hack for Making a Hanging Towel Holder Is Genius

shutterstock_292637426
Article

This Buffet Makeover Has So Many Gorgeous Details

dying yarn
Article

Woman Dyes Critical-Role Inspired Yarns And We're Loving It

shutterstock_649590304
Article

Woman Makes Fabric Ceiling In Her She-Shed and It’s Super Dreamy

fresh strawberries
Article

This Is Exactly What You Should Do With Your Produce To Make Them Last Longer

kid and cow
Article

Here Is Your Daily Proof That There Is Still Good In The World

Floral Bouquet
Article

Bride-to-Be's Eco-Friendly Wedding Bouquet Is Absolutely Breathtaking and Perfect For Sustainable Brides

shutterstock_423235624
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Van Gogh Poster into a Table

piles of books
Article

This “Magic” Bookshelf Doubles As Decorative Art

indoor trash can
Article

Apparently, We Have Been Using Trash Bags Incorrectly

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.