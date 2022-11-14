We All Need to Take Notes From This Furniture Artist

Furniture flipping has become quite popular over the recent years, thanks to TikTok - of course. Many DIYers or artists found other ways to make money or to express their art, which is pretty cool if you'd asked me. Such as this stunning buffet makeover.

But there are also easier ways to upgrade an old thrifted piece of furniture, as TikTok creator and artist @lauradesignsshop from New Jersey shares in her video. Let's take a peek, shall we?

Wow! It looks so pretty!

The tissue paper used here is called "Elaine" by the brand @redesignwithprima.

And as you can see, it is a breeze to apply - because all you need is decoupage gel in matte. The next step is to evenly apply the decoupage gel with a sponge, then add the tissue paper, trim it, and smoothen it out, so there are no air bubbles underneath it.

This artist also added some gold paint for the frames and used some lettering inside the drawers.

So easy to replicate.

She also used a blend of taupe and dark blue color to paint the dresser. However, she only left the top in its natural wood color to create some contrast, while the tissue paper adds some accents.

This process makes the piece of furniture look unique and beautiful, while it saves you time and money. Instead of having to paint the entire piece in different colors.

Excuse me, while I get my hands on this tissue paper.

