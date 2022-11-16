Seattle Man Turns $20 Dresser Into an $800 One, and TBH You Can Do It Too

We’ve always said furniture flipping is an art that may not be the easiest to do depending on your level of creativity, but it’s definitely possible, especially when you have the right tools and supplies.

If you’re interested in furniture flipping, but don’t know how to start, this breed video tip from TikTok content creator and furniture flipper @stuffinseattle. This video shows his process of flipping this $20 dresser into an $800 dresser that he sold only a few days later!

Taking the $20 dresser he purchased at a yard sale, he started the flip by sanding the top of the dresser and proceeded to stain it in a Java brown color. He then removed all of the hardware and sanded down the fronts of the drawers before staining them in the same Java brown color that he used to stain the top of the dresser. For the body of the dresser, he did a scuff sanding and then painted it with four coats of a beautiful sea foam green color. Finally, he finished off the dresser by spray painting the drawer handles gold, sealed the paint with wax and stained the legs of the dresser to match the drawers and dresser top.

The finished product looked great so we’re not surprised that it sold quickly. However, what we are surprised with is how easy this flip appears to be. This goes to show you can definitely try rehabbing furniture if you really want to!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.