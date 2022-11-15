Woman Makes Adorable Wreath Out of Fuzzy Mop Heads

‘Tis’ the season to be jolly fa la la la la… la la la..’ it's officially midway through November which means Christmas is approaching and we can start hanging our lights, putting up our tree, and getting DIY Christmas crafty.

We have seen almost every DIY Christmas craft in the book but the one @motherthyme created is an entirely new concept that uses mop heads from Dollar Tree to make an adorable Christmas wreath! Minimalist and farmhouse chic decorators… this one's for you!

To make this adorable wreath she starts out with 3 plain fuzzy mops heads from the dollar tree, she dips them in a solution to turn them a sort of cream color and wraps them around a foam wreath ring and attached them with hot glue. She adds a red plaid flannel bow at the top of the wreath and hot glues, tiny decorations- a few jingle bells, and some greenery.

Viewers were mesmerized by her creation and nifty DIY idea, @kimleppard.1969 said “This is so beautiful I love it every bit of it” and @the_house_on_cardinal took to the comments “Love this!! Thanks for the tutorial!.” We certainly love her creation also, it is creative, fun, and festive!

