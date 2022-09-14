Skip to main content

Couple Makes Gorgeous Mirror Gallery Wall and We Want to Steal It

Just look at how gorgeous it is!

Do you have a huge empty space in your house that you just aren’t sure what you should do with? You could turn it into a gorgeous accent wall with various paints or decorations, including something like an absolutely stunning mirror wall. Mirror walls are a brilliant way of opening up your space and making it look larger than it actually is.

The best thing about doing a mirror wall yourself is that you can make it as simple or as extravagant as you like. Take this amazing bedroom DIY mirror wall, for instance!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Ashley Basnight and her partner had a large, blank wall in their bedroom and Ashley, as a DIY maven, knew immediately that she wanted to go with something big and bombastic. Thus her plans for a full-span mirror wall came to life.

The two start by sketching out the pattern they want on the walls then laying down some tape to help mark out their idea. Next comes wooden paneling, cut to match the marks on the wall and which will help break up the mirror walls and to provide a little extra contrast. This grid is then painted white before Ashley moves on to the next step.

This next step involves lots and lots of adhesive while also cutting up the mirrors (carefully) to fit into the various spaces that they will soon be resting within. The mirrors are put in one by one before a darker outer frame and light brown paint on the walls is added to help finish out the look.

Okay, but the final look looks, as one commenter points out, like it came straight from a magazine. Ashley and her partner put this together SO well and we could not be more impressed! Uniquely made and beautifully set up, the mirror walls somehow makes the room feel both larger than before and yet perfectly tied together, and we would absolutely love to see something like this in our own homes! 

