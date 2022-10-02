Skip to main content

This Furniture Salve Is a Game-Changer

We need this!

If you're like me, and you enjoy a rustic look with a lot of leather and wooden furniture, you also know they need a lot more TLC. Since these types of furniture are more expensive - especially leather - using products specifically designed for leather and wood is crucial to make them long-lasting. 

This TikTok creator @carolinafurnitureflips shows a quick tutorial on how to salve (get it?) that problem. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

It's like a magic eraser but for wood. And it is all natural! It's called Furniture Salve (duh) and contains white tea, and natural essential oils, such as lavender oil, bergamot, thyme, lemon, ginger, and mandarin. Although it is $31, it will last you for a while, as a little bit goes a long way. All you do is use a polishing cloth or steel wool, dip it into the salve, and then gently massage your wood. As you can see, the water ring magically disappears, without much force. The best part is the furniture looks like new again. 

Apparently, there are other household items you could use instead to treat a water stain on wooden furniture. Such as mayonnaise, vinegar, unsalted butter, and even vaseline, as some TikTokers suggest in the comments section. 

This salve seems perfect though!

colorful pumpkins
Article

If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

shutterstock_193789193
Article

Mom Accidentally Buys NSFW Wall Paper and We’re Cracking Up

shutterstock_4321498
Article

Gothic Zen Garden Is Everything an Alternative Person Dreams Of

shutterstock_1770900869
Article

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Is Your Sign to Change Your Cabinet Hardware

dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Boldly Uses Sharpie To Draw Intricate Accent Wall

shutterstock_1513874924
Article

Run, Don't Walk, To Make This Creepy Wall Décor For Halloween

glass terrariums
Article

This Tiny Bottle Garden Is The Cutest Thing

halloween gauze
Article

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

wallpaper
Article

This Simple Flower Transformed Little Girl’s Room

plastic bugs
Article

These DIY Dollar Store Entomology Cloches Are The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

pool noodles
Article

This Hack Will Help Your Boots Stay in Shape

pole hook
Article

This Amazon Long Pole Hook Can Solve a Lot Of Your Organization Problems

lofted bed
Article

Girl’s Boyfriend Designs Loft Bed From Scratch for NYC Studio Apt

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.