Here’s How to Fix Gaps In Laminate Floor Like a Pro

Sometimes little mistakes just happen while we are doing DIYs and fixing up stuff around the house. It could be that door that you built and tried to install that just doesn’t fit quite right, or it could be something like that large gap you only noticed after putting down nearly your entire vinyl flooring in a room.

Well, luckily for you, there is a quick and easy way for fixing that gap that doesn’t involve pulling up your entire floor, and we have Phil Brad to thank!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, you’ve laid down your entire floor, only to discover that huge gap right at the end. How do you fix it? Well, first of all, you’re going to want to gather a couple of things, starting with some wood glue or filler! Phil himself uses Gorilla Glue, which apparently works pretty well. Lay a good bit of that glue down into your gap, making sure that you get a decent bit on the bottom of the gap as well as the sides.

Next, get out a strip of double-sided tape and lay it down close, but not crossing, your gap. Strip off the backing and, on top of that, lay down a block or something else - this is going to serve as a fulcrum for helping you move the flooring back to where you want it to go. Now, with all the pieces in place, gently start knocking on that block, which in turn should move your entire board that little bit of extra movement to fill in the gap.

You should be able to move it just enough that the gap is closed, and from there the glue will do the rest of the work! And that is literally it!



