This Garage Transformation Is Jaw-Dropping

There are quite a few places throughout my home that I tend to focus on less than others. That laundry room that I hope to get around to one day, the cabinets under the kitchen island that still need to be gone through and organized, the walkway leading up to my garage… Even my garage - that space has been entirely taken over by clutter and has become an area that I typically do my best to, well, just avoid.

But one TikTok creator has pointed out that even these spaces, such as your garage, have tons of potential if you are willing to put in the effort. Wondering what I mean? Well, just check out what Jessell Martinez was able to do with her own stunning garage transformation!

Now, when I am talking about a total garage transformation - this is exactly what I want.

Jessell starts out with a pretty typical garage. It’s got a decent floor, but otherwise it is a fairly bare space that simply leads into the rest of the house. But Jessell obviously saw the potential here and she one hundred percent took it and ran with it.

She starts by giving the bottom half of the entire room a coat of dark grey paint, continuing the color on up into the doors themselves to tie the whole space together. The paint is also a similar shade to the floor, which helps keep everything cohesive there as well. Slatted wood is added on top of that grey to give it a more aesthetic look and feel, before the creator also starts filling in the space.

There’s a gorgeous shoe rack, some floating shelves for extra storage, more storage off to one side, as well as the perfect place to hang up some umbrellas. Personally I love how the space is coming together and I can’t wait to see what Jessell has in store for the rest of it!



