Man Transforms Old Garage Into Gardenhouse and the Results Are Stunning

You will be amazed by the transformation!

Do you have an old, pretty much abandoned garage or small mother-in-law suite on your property that does not see much activity or life? Maybe something that was built on the property that never got used but you also don’t want to simply tear it down?

Why not turn it into something new and awesome, like a garden house? That is exactly what one craft TikTok creator did with his old garage, and the results are amazing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Where others would have seen trash, something just to tear down, Cade from CADEMadeDIY saw a treasure. His property had an older garage on it that was not seeing any use and while he could have just ignored it or had someone pull it down, he decided to turn the entire thing into something that would benefit him and bring value to the property.

The garage is initially filled with junk, which all had to be removed before anything else could happen. Once that was done Cade removed all of what he calls the ‘garage elements’, including the garage door, leaving him with a blank shell that he could work his magic on.

Giant holes are then cut into the sides to allow light to enter the former garage (with Cade being careful to not compromise the strength and stability of the structure), before he refurbed and framed out a pair of beautiful screen doors he’d found at a local resale shop. Using some of the pieces of the sides that he had cut off earlier he finished the framing, making the entire look a cohesive one.

A fresh coat of paint, both inside and outside, some electricity for a fan and lights, and some screening for the windows and the entire look is nearly done! All that is left is to ‘style’ the whole thing, and Cade now has an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous gardenhouse that he can spend many an evening enjoying! 

