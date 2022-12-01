This Garbage Bag Hack Is Perfect If You're Hosting Holiday Dinner

Today is the first day of December, which means we’re only 24 days away from Christmas! And if you’re excited, we’re right there with you — after all, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! If you have your hands full with doing the Christmas decorations and gearing up to host Christmas dinner at your home this year, we’re here to help make it easier on you by providing all kinds of easy DIY Christmas décor to and hacks to make the big task of hosting an easier task.

Today’s hack is courtesy of TikTok user @alifebetterorganized and y’all, trust me when we say you’ll definitely want to make sure you do this if you’re hosting dinner this holiday season — it will come in clutch!

As you can see in the video above, this simple hack will save you quite a bit of time baby cutting the need to have to go and get a new trash bag to replace the full bag. It may not seem like a lot, but this simple has can be quite helpful if you’re hosting and doing so many other things at once.

The garbage is guaranteed to pile up during the holidays, so this trash bag hack helps tremendously since you’ll already have the next bag ready when the current one gets full.

So simple and effective!

