Garden Designer Explains Why You Should Not Have Gravel Pathways In Your Garden

If you have a home garden, specifically one with raised beds, you probably have pathways laid throughout your garden. Many home gardeners choose to make their pathways out of bark mulch, straw, or gravel.

Gravel is definitely a cheap option, and one that once laid down and compacted, it typically does not need to be replaced for many many years, as would bark or straw would when it decomposes into the ground.

Even though gravel is a cheap option it is not the best material of choice when making pathways through your garden, and professional sustainable landscape designer @yardfarmer.co has the details on why, while offering better solutions so you can have a happy and thriving home garden!

The professional landscape designer, starts out the video explaining how gravel pathways is what she started with in her personal garden, she said that the gravel compactors and while it keeps weeds at bay it compress the soil and deteriorates the ground underneath and the soil beneath garden beds that are in close proximity to the garden paths.

She says the best option for a garden path is to use a living mulch like clover, and to use stepping stones within the pathway. The woman says that clover is such a great option because it only grows low to the ground, suppresses weeds, and is also nitrogen fixing, meaning it balances nitrogen in soil to keep the ground happy and nutritious. Using a live mulch also keeps a living root in your soil, reducing stressors like soil compaction and degradation.

