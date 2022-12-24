Gardner Claims Doing European “Hugelkultur” Method Transformed Her Garden

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are many methods to at home gardening; some gardeners practice conventional methods which involve using tillers, machinery, pest control and insecticides, and crop enhancers such as nutrient additives and fertilizers. Other gardeners practice horticulture methods by creating systems that work symbiotically together with many of their crops being perennials, and other gardeners enjoy simple methods, such as making easy raised beds, filling them with dirt, and planting fruit and veggie starts so harvest comes quickly!

A method that often is talked about and is perhaps a golden secret is hugelkultur which is a European gardening method that translates to “a path to richer soil”. TikToker and home garden maven @craftinalltrades posted a video to TikTok breaking down the method and its benefits, paving the pathway garden transformation!

The woman first describes what the hugelkultur method is; mentioning it is a permaculture method used primarily in Europe and Germany that involves the natural breakdown process of plant and tree debris.

To achieve the Hugelkultur method, collect large tree limbs- for best results previously fallen that show signs of natural rot- and plant matter, such as leaves, old crop stocks, and grass clippings. Using the debris you create a mound for your garden bed and cover with topsoil and compost, the material in the mound naturally breaks down and invites beneficial garden microorganism and worms to the soil, creating some of the best soil nature can provide.

Not only is this method great for plant and soil health, it is also a genius way to fill your garden beds for free, with debris found around your property or often given away from others in the community!

All you have to do is set your mound, add the topsoil, and plant right on top of it, and let the natural systems do the rest of the work. No soil amendments, no nutrient additions, just a little labor off the bat, and your plants will be happy as can be!

