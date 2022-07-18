California Woman Installs Planter Cages to Protect Her Produce and It’s Stunning

If you have a problem with garden pests, you'll want to do this!

Whether we’re choosing to garden as a way to relieve stress, cut costs on grocery bills, or both, one thing that is certain with gardeners — they work hard to grow their produce; so when animals or insects come to frolic in the garden and damage your plants, it can definitely be a nuisance.

We’ve seen a few different social media content creators show us a few clever ways to ward off garden trespassers, from creating strawberry decoys to planting rubber snakes, however, if you’re looking for something else to help combat unwanted guests, we have the perfect (and seriously, stunning) gardening tip as seen in this quick Instagram video courtesy of The Backyard Farm Company.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Isn’t this gorgeous?! The beautiful natural wood color and the smaller wire hoop planter cages complement the green plants so well! Besides the beauty of these planter cages, we love how they still have their plants can still get watered easily, as well as have access to direct sunlight.

Naturally, people in the comments also loved this organic way of keeping the garden pests away. “

Insanely beautiful!!! Top notch gardening,” @mschloecollins wrote. “What a nice job you have done with these!” @nutritionaldiversity commented. “Beautiful.....would love to keep the rabbits and birds out!” @bendel487 shared.

While they opted to use magnetic closures for their planter cages, you can always add a lock for extra security if you’re interested in doing this to your own garden. Either way, you can’t go wrong with these stunning gardening planter cages!