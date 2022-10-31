Skip to main content

Woman Has Brilliant Idea to Keep Garden Seeds Organized

What a genius idea!

Every gardener knows the struggle of keeping their seed packets organized. Maybe it's because we can’t help but buy at least one packet of seeds anytime we are inside a garden center, hardware store, or well anywhere they have a bright display of seed packets awaiting our arrival.

Often tossed in a big paper bag or all squished together and held by a struggling rubber band that is moments from snapping, our seed packets could use a better system of organization. Avid gardener @carmonaacres posted to TikTok her genius method of organizing her seed packets, and we are all for it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE 

This may be one of our favorite ideas to date. The plastic photo organizer bin turned seed packet storage is brilliant. Each individual photo holding case is the perfect size to hold a few packets of seeds without bending or crushing them. You can opt to add labels onto the front of each cartridge by seed purchase date; to ensure a fresher seed and increase germination, seed variety; such as brassica or flower types, or by planting season; such as early and late spring, summer and fall.

Upon research the photo organizers range from $30 to $50 depending on style and size. Even with a higher price tag we think this will help all at home gardeners feel a bit more organized!

