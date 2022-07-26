Daughter Repaints Mom’s Old Garden Statues To Give Them a ‘Second Chance’

We’ve all driven past that house or garden that seems to have different little statues in it. Maybe you’ve even put some our yourself - gnomes or gargoyles (especially around Halloween), or whatever collection floats your boat.

But that doesn’t mean they cannot get dingy over time, covered in mud and muck and moss and losing any original color they once had, but one crafty TikToker has gone out of their way to help refurb their mother’s dingy garden statues, and you have to see the results!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Nymbus, or Hologalaktik on TikTok, decided enough was enough with her mother’s statues, many which have chipped paint or no paint remaining at all, and created a series where she brought them back to life. The focus of this video is a softer looking statue of two kids on a seesaw, and Nymbus tells us that while there was once paint on this statue there is no longer any left.

The first step is to clean the statue, and you can see layer after layer of dirt and grime come off in the sink. Soap and a good scrub helps get off even more dirt, leaving a good base for what is to come next.

The painting step follows, with Nymbus slowly and carefully taking the time on every nook and cranny, bringing new life to the old statue. She sticks to softer colors, which she says the original came with and which suit the overall look of the kids while bringing to mind old Victorian paintings.

We love the overall look of this painting and enjoy looking through the rest of Nymbus’ garden repaints, so go check out the rest of her TikTok to see those as well!