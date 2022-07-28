Skip to main content

Ohio Woman Shares Five Garden Mistakes She Made So We Won't Do The Same

And we are so grateful!

Love to garden? So do we!

But that doesn’t mean we haven’t had occasional issues, and we have made several mistakes in the past! Luckily we have creators out there to help point out mistakes, like ways we should NOT build a garden box, or better ways of growing our tomatoes and other veggies.

But we are always looking for ways to avoid problems, so when someone creates a video on five mistakes that they made as a gardener which we can then avoid, we had to spotlight it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So our hats go off to Ohio suburban homesteader Meghan for coming up with this video. The first ‘mistake’ is actually one that we’ve made ourselves, and that is putting too many varieties of climbing plants near each other. At least one will outcompete the other species, meaning the weakest of the bunch might sprout but be unable to keep up and might not even make it to the budding and blooming stage.

Next is pay attention to the size of what you are growing and where you are planting things compared to each other. If you plant too many large plants that spread out in one area, you will have an issue checking for pests or getting to the roots and more. Meghan made this mistake and now has a garden that she can’t really move around easily in.

Meghan also shares her thoughts on her onion patch, her lack of companion planting, planting too many tall things next to trellises that already have stuff growing on them, and more. We highly recommend you check out this video and see which mistakes you can avoid in your own garden, or let us know what mistakes you’ve already made so we can add them to our own avoid list!

As this creator adds, there is always next year, and every time you can add more knowledge to your repertoire you should take it and run with it, ensuring that every year and every garden is better than the one before it! 

old television
Article

Woman Creates a Cat Home Out Of A Vintage Find And The Results Are Terrific!

1 hour ago
painting with colors
Article

Woman’s Elaborately Painted Bathroom Looks Like the Cutest Wallpaper

1 hour ago
Pom-pom blanket
Article

England Woman Makes Gorgeous Pom-Pom Blanket and It’s Mesmerizing

17 hours ago
Antique chair
Article

Woman Rehabbing a Thrifted 1950s Chair Makes Happy Discovery

18 hours ago
Snake Plant In Window
Article

This California "Plant Guy" Has An Amazing Trick For Testing If House Plants Need Water And It's Simply Genius

20 hours ago
metal trash can
Article

Mom Paints Galvanized Trashcan And It’s a Super Cute Idea

20 hours ago
marigolds in sunlight
Article

Woman Shares Marigold Hack That Will Help You Never Have to Buy Them Again

21 hours ago
kitten in litterbox
Article

Cat-loving Couple Creates DIY Hidden Litter Box and It Looks So Good!

22 hours ago
DIY birthday card
Article

This Simple DIY Birthday Card Is Actually Super Impressive

22 hours ago
Snail
Article

This Snail Terrarium Is the Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

23 hours ago
Rocks on the beach
Article

Oregon Woman Shares Secret Beyond these Common Beach ‘Rocks’

Jul 27, 2022
flower wall
Article

Woman Creates Adorable Flower Wall With Simple Dollar Store Items

Jul 26, 2022
shutterstock_1684544560
Article

Yes, You Too Need This Bigfoot Wallpaper to Confuse and Delight Guests

Jul 26, 2022
dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Drips Paint All Over Her Paneled Walls And TBH It Is a Cool Effect

Jul 26, 2022
boat restoration
Article

Man Restores Grandpa’s 50 Year Old Boat and His Reaction Is Too Sweet

Jul 26, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.