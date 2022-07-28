Ohio Woman Shares Five Garden Mistakes She Made So We Won't Do The Same

Love to garden? So do we!

But that doesn’t mean we haven’t had occasional issues, and we have made several mistakes in the past! Luckily we have creators out there to help point out mistakes, like ways we should NOT build a garden box, or better ways of growing our tomatoes and other veggies.

But we are always looking for ways to avoid problems, so when someone creates a video on five mistakes that they made as a gardener which we can then avoid, we had to spotlight it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So our hats go off to Ohio suburban homesteader Meghan for coming up with this video. The first ‘mistake’ is actually one that we’ve made ourselves, and that is putting too many varieties of climbing plants near each other. At least one will outcompete the other species, meaning the weakest of the bunch might sprout but be unable to keep up and might not even make it to the budding and blooming stage.

Next is pay attention to the size of what you are growing and where you are planting things compared to each other. If you plant too many large plants that spread out in one area, you will have an issue checking for pests or getting to the roots and more. Meghan made this mistake and now has a garden that she can’t really move around easily in.

Meghan also shares her thoughts on her onion patch, her lack of companion planting, planting too many tall things next to trellises that already have stuff growing on them, and more. We highly recommend you check out this video and see which mistakes you can avoid in your own garden, or let us know what mistakes you’ve already made so we can add them to our own avoid list!

As this creator adds, there is always next year, and every time you can add more knowledge to your repertoire you should take it and run with it, ensuring that every year and every garden is better than the one before it!