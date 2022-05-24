Gardner Shares How to Plant Those ‘Forgotten’ Fridge Potatoes

How many times have you come across forgotten produce in your fridge and you didn’t know what to do with it besides throw it away? Thankfully there are options to avoid wasting the food such as juicing the produce, but if you don’t have a juicer or it’s something you can’t juice, such as potatoes, then there’s another option that’s just as good!

TikTok gardener @healyourselfwithnature, shared how a laundry basket, some scraps and forgotten fridge potatoes can work together to create a delicious garden of healthy potatoes!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is so cool! Who would’ve thought a laundry basket, brown paper bags and old potatoes would be able to create that? While we’re not sure if they can grow just as well inside your home, it’s definitely worth a try if you have enough outside space.

If this is your first time trying this, don’t fret, some followers dropped some helpful tips in the comments. “So potatoes actually need at least 2ft of space each…you start them at the bottom of the basket and every time they start to poke through the dirt, you cover them with more dirt. That way you’ll grow a ton of potatoes off one potato. Where as you will probably only get one or maybe two from each of the ones you planted,” @chinqwatillywan wrote. “Don't water them until you have leaves. They have plenty of moisture in them already. Could cause rot otherwise,” @hefthaus wrote. “Only plant store bought potatoes in a container. They can carry diseases like blight to your other plants. Otherwise just buy seed potatoes,” @candicebrothers0 commented.

Some of us have so many potatoes in our refrigerator that we currently don’t need anymore, but when they expire, this is the perfect solution.