Skip to main content

Gardner Shares How to Plant Those ‘Forgotten’ Fridge Potatoes

Feel a little less shame about the “wasted” food.

How many times have you come across forgotten produce in your fridge and you didn’t know what to do with it besides throw it away? Thankfully there are options to avoid wasting the food such as juicing the produce, but if you don’t have a juicer or it’s something you can’t juice, such as potatoes, then there’s another option that’s just as good!

TikTok gardener @healyourselfwithnature, shared how a laundry basket, some scraps and forgotten fridge potatoes can work together to create a delicious garden of healthy potatoes!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is so cool! Who would’ve thought a laundry basket, brown paper bags and old potatoes would be able to create that? While we’re not sure if they can grow just as well inside your home, it’s definitely worth a try if you have enough outside space. 

If this is your first time trying this, don’t fret, some followers dropped some helpful tips in the comments. “So potatoes actually need at least 2ft of space each…you start them at the bottom of the basket and every time they start to poke through the dirt, you cover them with more dirt. That way you’ll grow a ton of potatoes off one potato. Where as you will probably only get one or maybe two from each of the ones you planted,” @chinqwatillywan wrote. “Don't water them until you have leaves. They have plenty of moisture in them already. Could cause rot otherwise,” @hefthaus wrote. “Only plant store bought potatoes in a container. They can carry diseases like blight to your other plants. Otherwise just buy seed potatoes,” @candicebrothers0 commented.

Some of us have so many potatoes in our refrigerator that we currently don’t need anymore, but when they expire, this is the perfect solution.

Roach
Article

Man Swears By DIY Remedy That Banishes Ants and Roaches ‘For Good’

3 hours ago
Hardwood Floor
Article

Woman Shares Black Tea Mopping Technique That’s Centuries Old

3 hours ago
photo-1602173051717-26e91ecf7a77
Article

Painting the Porch ‘Haint Blue’ Is a Great Way to Deter Wasps

4 hours ago
Organized Refrigerator
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With How Organized This Woman's Fridge Is

6 hours ago
Kitchen Knife
Article

Tiktok Reviewer Spends $200 On A Kitchen Knife and Apparently It’s Worth It

7 hours ago
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

These Pantry Kitchen Hacks Make Cleaning (And Life) So Much Easier

8 hours ago
Folding clothes
Article

Man Shows Us The Most Genius Way to Fold Clothes

9 hours ago
Bathroom Organization
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

May 23, 2022
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

May 23, 2022
Wood Table
Article

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

May 23, 2022
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

May 23, 2022
Tomato Vine
Article

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

May 23, 2022
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

May 23, 2022
Layered Necklaces
Article

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

May 23, 2022
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

May 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.