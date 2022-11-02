This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

We love the way this looks.

It's almost time to be all jolly - fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, so might as well start early. Since Halloween is officially over, let's get the home ready for the cozy winter- and Christmas season. And a must-have decoration for this year are these giant DIY Christmas ornaments.

Nevertheless, the most important part of Christmas - aside from the Christmas tree - are garlands which you can hang on your door and door frame, as well as all over your home. As this TikTok account @making_highview_home shares in their video.

So pretty and easy to replicate!

You can use real or fake garlands, add some ribbons, ornaments, and bells if you like, and use command strip hooks to attach the garland over the mirror - or even the door frame!

This is so much easier than using wire rope or even hot glue, which can be a little messy.

Although real garlands smell great, they tend to be a little bit more expensive and don't last as long. They also create a fair amount of mess on the floor, once they dry. Therefore, fake garlands are probably a better option and they can be bought at Michaels or JoAnn's fabric store.

You could also add some string lights to the garland, as they are easily hung over the hooks.

TikTok seems to like this idea as well, except one TikToker took to the comments section and posted,

"Like the garland but it needs something more than the bells and that string."

As mentioned prior, you can certainly add more decoration to it if you like it loud. However, this simplistic style goes well with the creator's style, and we think it looks great!

