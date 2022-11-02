Skip to main content

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

We love the way this looks.

It's almost time to be all jolly - fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, so might as well start early. Since Halloween is officially over, let's get the home ready for the cozy winter- and Christmas season. And a must-have decoration for this year are these giant DIY Christmas ornaments

Nevertheless, the most important part of Christmas - aside from the Christmas tree - are garlands which you can hang on your door and door frame, as well as all over your home. As this TikTok account @making_highview_home shares in their video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

So pretty and easy to replicate!

You can use real or fake garlands, add some ribbons, ornaments, and bells if you like, and use command strip hooks to attach the garland over the mirror - or even the door frame! 

This is so much easier than using wire rope or even hot glue, which can be a little messy. 

Although real garlands smell great, they tend to be a little bit more expensive and don't last as long. They also create a fair amount of mess on the floor, once they dry. Therefore, fake garlands are probably a better option and they can be bought at Michaels or JoAnn's fabric store. 

You could also add some string lights to the garland, as they are easily hung over the hooks. 

TikTok seems to like this idea as well, except one TikToker took to the comments section and posted,

"Like the garland but it needs something more than the bells and that string."

As mentioned prior, you can certainly add more decoration to it if you like it loud. However, this simplistic style goes well with the creator's style, and we think it looks great!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

funny money candle
Article

Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

furniture flip
Article

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

shutterstock_173311682
Article

Woman’s Sage Advice About Mason Jars Could Save Your Life One Day

wood cutting board
Article

So Apparently, This Is How You Effectively Clean a Cutting Board

shutterstock_1685837344
Article

Watch This Woman Create a DIY Incense Holder Out of Air Clay

Storage bins
Article

Massachusetts Woman Has Perfect Trick to Help You Get Only What You Need at the Container Store

wood spoon
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Deep Clean Your Wooden Spoons (And how to Do It)

shutterstock_1135138004
Article

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of Her Dreams

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

goth knives
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.