If You Have a Gas Stove, You Need This Simple Cleaning Hack

Kitchens are usually one of the main areas in the home that requires the most work in regards to cleaning, so it makes a ton of sense why I see so many cleaning hacks on TikTok.

One of the latest kitchen hacks I came across while scrolling through TikTok is this gas stove cleaning hack courtesy of TikTok user @imanistanofficial. Not only does it appear to be quite effective, but you likely already have everything you need to try it!

To do this simple cleaning hack, you’ll simply want to remove your gas stove burners and add them to a large bowl. Add a good amount of baking soda, lemon juice and boiling water to the bowl and allow the solution to sit for 15 minutes before removing the burners from the water. Next, you’ll want to add a spritz of Dawn Powerwash to each burner and give them a good scrub to remove the stubborn stains that typically won’t come off easily with a simple wipe or two.

I’m amazed by the before and after pictures of the burners! How many of you have tried this cleaning hack before?

