Woman Comes up With Genius Kitchen Storage Hack Using Magnetic Shelves

Her cabinets just got a little relief.

If you suffer from small-kitchen syndrome and have way too many things than you have room for - no worries. There are gadgets for that, from Amazon - of course!

TikTok creator Lauren DiTomaso shares in her video how she stores her collection of portable Starbucks cups, conveniently with the help of a few Amazon gadgets! Let's find out what!

Magnets! How genius.

Honestly, these are great!

Of course, these FEULAM Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer are made to hold your spices in place; however, you can clearly use them for other things, such as reusable Starbucks cups.

As long as it's not too heavy, these bad boys can certainly keep it together and are quite sturdy. This, however, only works if the fridge is exposed. And usually, in small homes, that's the case, where the fridge is next to the stove. Therefore, it makes it convenient to have spices, sauces, and oil next to it.



But Lauren needed help with organizing her Starbucks cups - not her spices, so this magnetic spice rack came in handy as it is relatively wide, and not narrow.

You guessed it right, the TikTok community loved it, too, as anything Amazon-related. Some even had other suggestions for the magnetic spice rack.

As TikToker @darklove676 mentioned,

"Should put LED strips on them and light them up!"

Oh yes! That would be cute! Almost like they're in a display case at a store.

And TikToker @dhanson13 commented,

"I use those shelves for my bitters and bar utensils."

That's also a cool idea. Especially, when using magnetic paint for the bar corner.



Another person (@ashleymixon4) posted,

"I use them for small plants and all my coffee stuff!"

That also works great. And tea of course.

