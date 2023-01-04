Artist Makes Gorgeous 3 Panel Geode Paint for Some Unique Wall Art

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are plenty of unique ways to add beautiful artwork to your walls without ever having to step inside an art display store. And you don’t need high-priced artwork to make your home ‘worthy’ of being looked at! I have fallen in love with hundreds of DIYs over the years that, hands-down, are more stunning than anything I’d ever spend money on!



Case in point, this absolutely gorgeous three-panel geode artwork from Olivia Tyler Kor is all homemade but looks like it belongs in a museum!

The thing that I love most about this particular piece of artwork is that, sure you need some skill, but it also involves a lot of just… doing it and running with whatever kind of results you get!

Olivia starts off with her three separate panels, and the very first addition to those panels is some spray foam. A few holes are cut into the panels here and there while the foam dries, which is then also flattened by cutting off the top edge. These foam pieces are then painted gold with a flat brush before the outside panels are painted a lighter sage green.

After that some faux crystals are added into the center of the cutout spaces from earlier, then some gold flowing paint is added on top of the earlier sage green paint - letting little peaks of color shine through. The final painting step is to add veining in various shades of green and gold to help make it really look like a true geode, the constant layering taking it from ‘just okay looking’ to something totally marvelous.

A quick top coat comes last, just to help seal everything in, and Olivia now has a stunningly gorgeous set of artwork to add to her walls!



