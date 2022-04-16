Dad Claims He Caught Ghost Talking To His Teen Son On Camera
Not every entity is one to contend with. Sometimes they can peacefully coexist, lurking in the shadows of our homes without so much as a negative thought. And while we might be a little weirded out by their presence we can absolutely make our living space with them a calm and even friendly one. In fact, one young man has a great relationship with a spirit that lives in his house and he didn't even know it.
Well at least, if he didn't know it before, he certainly does now. Recently a dad was reviewing security footage when he heard a strange noise. When he slowed it down he couldn't believe his ears.

The footage shows the teen heading into the kitchen for a snack. He grabs it, says hello to his dog and goes on his merry way. However, after he says something to his pup and turns to leave you can hear a faint voice say "See you...friend."
Followers couldn't believe their ears, but took it as a nice reminder that not all super natural entities are to be totally feared. If they can see us as a friend, there's no reason we can share a home effectively.