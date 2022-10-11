Skip to main content

Watch Woman Recreate Giant Christmas Ornament Dupe

It looks so cool!

We might only be in mid-October but certain stores already started to carry Christmas decor and candy. I know, it's hard to believe - but it's a fact. And although there is still some time until the Christmas season officially starts, if you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of the year, it's better to start prepping early. You can even start creating your own Christmas tree DIY style as this couple did with their DIY yarn Christmas tree.

TikTok creator Micah (@makeitwithmicah) also had a great idea for a DIY project, as she shares in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

They look like the ones you can find in New York City during Christmas. So pretty!

Since these giant Christmas ornaments are expensive - around $50 per ornament to be exact - the best way is the DIY method. All you need are bouncy balls, spray paint in silver and gold, Tupper ware, metal wire, some glue, and some tools. You can probably get the bouncy balls at Marshall's or Walmart, as well as the Tupperware and the paint at Home Depot. All you need to do is spray paint the balls and Tupperware, insert a hole into the Tupperware, add the wire, and glue it to the ball. And there you have it, a giant Christmas ornament dupe.

Pretty easy and it looks legit like it was bought on Amazon.

fall lantern
Article

This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

neighbors
Article

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

chalkboard wall
Article

Couple Puts a Sheet Of Chalkboard Above the Bedframe For One Cute Reason

shutterstock_715117210
Article

Check Out This Colorful Renter-Friendly Kitchen Transformation in a Few Easy Steps

woman realizing she made a mistake
Article

Wife Realizes She Screws Up Her One Job While Husband Assembles Something and She Has Relatable Reaction

picture frame and plant
Article

Man Reimagines Ikea Frames as Hanging Planters and They Are Adorable

Home Depot buckets
Article

Woman Saves Furniture From Flood Damage With Home Depot Industrial Buckets

lights in trees
Article

Neighbors Make Silent Pact To Brighten Up Their Street and It’s Sooo Cute

woman putting on socks
Article

Texas Woman Usese Socks to Paint Gorgeous Floral Mural

cake pan and parchment
Article

Mom Makes Putting Parchment Paper in Round Cake Pans Easy With Simple Hack

painting wall
Article

Woman Asks Home Depot to Mix Coffee Grounds In White Paint For Custom Color and We’re Shocked at How it Turned Out

shutterstock_535378711
Article

If You Put Lights Up at Christmas Time, You Need This Gadget

deer eating from hand
Article

Dad Becomes Modern-Day Snow White And It Is The Cutest Thing You’ll Watch

shutterstock_1934601674
Article

Woman Makes Christmas Tree Entirely Out of Yarn and It Looks Stunning

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.