Halloween is literally only weeks away and if you haven’t already started hunting down your decorations, then what are you even doing with your life?



Just kidding! But honestly, we have seen people go nuts over Halloween décor and DIY’s since before summer began, so it is no surprise to say that we’ve seen quite a bit in our scans of the internet. And yet there is still a lot out there that astounds and amazes us, like… a giant spider that you yourself can make and use to terrify your entire neighborhood…

This is exactly what Soph from Nesti_Home has been doing for a few years now. She has made an ‘extremely, unnecessarily large’ spider for Halloween, and you can see it coming from quite a few blocks away. Just looking at it, even through a computer screen, we are getting a little bit spooked! So if you have a neighbor with arachnophobia, you might want to skip past this one.

The base for Soph’s spider is actually… An exercise ball from K-Mart. The thing is already huge, and should give you some perspective on how big this spider is. She then adds a blown up balloon for the head, attaching it with some duct tape, then covers the entire thing in cling wrap to make sure everything holds together. Spray on foam is then added all over the top half before Soph sprays the whole thing down with water then, carefully (and with gloves on!) she starts smoothing out the foam before it is fully dry. This is what helps really give the spider both shape and texture.

Repeat the same step for the bottom side, then neaten both sides up with scissors. Then comes our favorite part - painting. Now, you can go crazy and make a really cool spider here, or go with the traditional black with red accents - whatever you like! Soph then makes some small holes before inserting PVC pipe for the base of the legs, cutting more pipe, some insulation tubing, and wire for some legs, then attaching the whole thing together.

We love how easy this is to dismantle for easy storage, meaning you can make this one year and use it again and again… Really creep out the whole neighborhood for years to come!