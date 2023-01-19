Man Makes Giant Wall Clock Out of Album Covers and It’s Too Cool

This is great for any music lover.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a collector of vinyl records, but don't have a record player or much storage for them, you can turn them into cool vinyl record shelves. That's right! Or even better - you can turn them into some funky art.

Such as artist and TikTok creator @rudy_willingham did with his record collection. Let's check it out and get some inspo!

This is so cool!

We've never seen anything like this before!

The albums he chose, work great as all of them have numbers on them. So definitely keep that in mind if you want to replicate this cool DIY art project.

As shown in the video, the album covers he chose are; The Beatles "One," 2 Pac, Three Dog Night, Four Tops, Jackson 5, Black Flag "Six Pack," an album with a #7 on it, Eminem "8 Mile," Nine Inch Nails, 10 cc, Regina Spector "11:11," and "Midnigh," by Taylor Swift.

To hang them up on the wall, you can either use command strips or nails.

Easy peasy!

Unfortunately, he doesn't disclose if the clock actually works, but if it does - you could say it's 2 o'Pac or it's 8 o'Mile.

Hilarious!

TikTok was obsessed, too.

As TikToker @iamjenniferjane commented,

"Love this idea, but put those albums in album frames so they stay protected, sir."



That's a great suggestion!

And TikToker @msbethanyhope mentioned,

"I absolutely love this in every way!!!!"



Agreed! We do as well.

Another TikToker (@theholly_jolly) also said,

"Great idea!"



Indeed, it is.

What would you do with your record collection?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.