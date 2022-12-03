It's the season of gifts, and if you're a woman with a sister, chances are you'll be giving each other extra special presents this year.

This woman's sister always loses her sewing pins. She doesn't know where she puts them, so her sister made her a gift to solve the problem.

Gifts made from air-dry clay are especially appropriate for the holidays! During this time of year, there are lots of opportunities for gift giving—at family gatherings, birthdays, etc.—so why not get started now so that everything will be ready by Christmas time?

Commenters had plenty of tips on on how to improve an air-dry clay gift like this (such as how to make it last longer).

"It's so cute, but you might want to coat it in a layer of resin. That air dry clay turns to powder after about a year." @curiousminiatures

"Air dry clay crumbles after a while. I’d recommend polymer clay next time!!" @Himeno

"If anyone wants a good air dry clay, use DAS (red package)! Crayola is good for practicing though." @Lisa Avila

Making gifts for your family can be a fun and meaningful activity. It's a great way to show your love for them, and it's an opportunity to make something personal to both you and your loved ones. For example, if you're making a gift for your sister, perhaps you could use air-dry clay to create something that depicts her favorite animals or interests. You could also give her a piece of jewelry with a meaningful quote.

The whole thing turned out beautifully, and she's excited to give it to her sister! She's also looking forward to seeing her sister's reaction when she opens the gift because, in addition to being beautiful and useful, it will be something that they can both enjoy together.