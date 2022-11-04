Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

While some folks have already completed their Christmas décor, others have no intention on hanging their until we get closer to the holiday and if you’re one of those people that procrastinate on getting your house together for Christmas decorations and wait until the last minute, rest easy in knowing you’re not the only one.

TikTok user @mrskreitinger can relate and actually came up with a brilliant hack to get your house in the Christmas spirit quickly using what you already have in your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

How convenient is this?! All you need to do to quickly decorate your house for Christmas is take some Christmas wrapping paper and wrap different picture frames and décor pieces around your home. Granted, to do this hack, it does help to have some great wrapping skills, so if you struggle with wrapping gifts, maybe check out a tutorial online. The best part about this décor hack is that it’s so easy to remove the decorations because all you need to do is simply unwrap the frames and décor and throw the wrapping paper away or neatly remove the wrapping paper and reuse it again next year!

What a genius and easy Christmas hack!

