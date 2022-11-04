Skip to main content

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

This is honestly brilliant.

While some folks have already completed their Christmas décor, others have no intention on hanging their until we get closer to the holiday and if you’re one of those people that procrastinate on getting your house together for Christmas decorations and wait until the last minute, rest easy in knowing you’re not the only one.

TikTok user @mrskreitinger can relate and actually came up with a brilliant hack to get your house in the Christmas spirit quickly using what you already have in your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

How convenient is this?! All you need to do to quickly decorate your house for Christmas is take some Christmas wrapping paper and wrap different picture frames and décor pieces around your home. Granted, to do this hack, it does help to have some great wrapping skills, so if you struggle with wrapping gifts, maybe check out a tutorial online. The best part about this décor hack is that it’s so easy to remove the decorations because all you need to do is simply unwrap the frames and décor and throw the wrapping paper away or neatly remove the wrapping paper and reuse it again next year!

What a genius and easy Christmas hack!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

flower magnets
Article

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

putting up wallpaper
Article

Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper

fire extinguisher
Article

Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

moving in together
Article

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

DIY Christmas wreath
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

cleaning dust
Article

This Rant About Cleaning Kitchens Could Not Be More Accurate

shutterstock_477814477
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Vintage Barbie Jeep Into the Best Planter

christmas tree collar
Article

Woman Dupes Crazy Expensive Christmas Tree 'Collar' For Only $10

modern kitchen
Article

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

shutterstock_1767257948
Article

Woman Transforms Old French Magazines Into Beautiful Art

trick or treaters
Article

Trick-or-Treaters Show Up to Woman's Porch to Get Candy Bags, but Got This Instead…

TV in living room
Article

Dad’s Bookcase Cleverly Hides the TV When It’s Not In Use

old cottage home
Article

New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love

organic bar soap
Article

This Soap Bar Holder Keeps Your Soap From Getting Soggy

hidden room
Article

Woman Discovers Secret Room Behind Pool

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.