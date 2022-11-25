Mom Has Toddler Paint Wrapping Paper For Family Gifts and It’s the Cutest Idea

Family tradition is something I looked forward to when I was younger, specifically around the holidays. At the start of December my immediate and extended family would meet up on a mountain pass near our home for our annual Christmas tree cutting tradition. I looked forward to sledding with my cousins, eating the same sugar cookies my aunt made year after year, and driving back home late at night with the tree strapped to the top, listening to Christmas tunes, and snuggled up in the back with blankets.

The importance of family tradition stems in the love it creates and the memories that develop well into adulthood. One mother @its.ri1ley posted a video to TikTok showing her family tradition that is absolutely darling.

Nothing beats grandparents, they are gentle, fun, loving, and oh so special. We love that for the past few years the mother lets her child- her parents grandbaby- paint on brown parchment paper with festive holiday colors that she then wraps the grandparents gifts in.

Her video seemed to boost many memories from viewers, in the comment section @jadenicholle98 wrote “Me and my grandma would write all the things we loved about someone in the paper we wrapped their gift”. @lynntaylor182 said “We cut out shapes from sponges like trees and stars and stamp them.”

