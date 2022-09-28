Skip to main content

Watch This Man Transform a Gin Bottle into Fancy Cocktail Glass

What a genius way to upcycle!

DIYers know almost everything can be recycled or upcycled, like this wine bottle candle-holder hack. Glass bottles, in general, are often used for vases and candle holders but what if I tell you, that you could make something fancy with your leftover spirit bottles? 

This TikTok dad Brian (@a_dad_called_brian) shows us in his video a creative and simple way to get more use out of empty gin bottles. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Isn't this pretty? It's quite impressive. And he certainly is right, these bottles make great rocks glasses because the glass is sturdy and thick. Besides, it looks cool. Although he removed the label, so it doesn't get destroyed when cutting the bottle, it's reusable, as seen on his other cocktail glass creations. The only three things you need to create this for yourself are; a bottle glass cutter, empty spirit bottles, and sandpaper. The best part is those glass bottle cutters are fairly cheap and you can even get them on Amazon. It's hard to see if Brian marked the area he wants to cut first, or if he just eyeballs it, but he clearly knows what he is doing, as the cut is clean as a whistle. After cutting the area, he pours boiling hot water over the area that was cut and then runs it under cold water. That way the halves of the bottle just pop apart, without any shattering of the glass. The final step is sanding the edges smoothly. For that, it is recommended to use different grits of sandpaper to achieve a polished and smooth look. You would have to start with sandpaper of 150-grit and upgrade to 220-grit, 320-grit, then lastly 400-grit. Some people would also use 1000-grit and 2000-grit to achieve an extremely polished look. After sanding, you just have to clean the area with a damp cloth and you are right in time for cocktail hour.

We love this hack!

