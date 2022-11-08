This Dollar Store Gingerbread House Décor Dupe Is Almost Better Than the Original

Christmas is totally the time for gorgeous decorations, and a lot of those are way more expensive than anything we’d feel comfortable spending money on. We mean, hundreds of dollars for a Christmas tree collar or sixty bucks for that, admittedly cute, candle.

So instead - just dupe it! Take that cute thing and make it your own for way, way less, with simple swaps you can find at places like your local dollar or big box store - like this cute DIY you can try today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The Craftessa, per her name, does a lot of DIY projects and crafts that can totally elevate any space in your home. She recently came across a somewhat expensive Home Goods gingerbread house decoration that was too cute, but also a bit out of budget - so she just duped it!

She starts off by creating a styrofoam cake form that gives her several tiers to work with, then cuts out a ton of tiny gingerbread house shapes from foam board. Those shapes then get a little touch of paint to make them that light brown gingerbread color before she goes back in with puffy white paint and glitters to really give each piece a unique look.

These house shapes are then carefully placed on the various tiers of the faux cake before a gingerbread house ornament, also from Dollar Tree, gets added to the very top. Craftessa then encloses the entire thing with a homemade cloche, also made from Dollar Tree items. This display includes a cake plate bottom, candlestick holder base, and simple garden cloche to close up the top. Chalk paint gives everything a cohesive look before a few wooden beads are glued onto the top of the cloche.



All in all, this gorgeous decorative piece would cost you a good bit of money in the shop but you can make it for less than $20 at home!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.