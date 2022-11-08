Skip to main content

This Dollar Store Gingerbread House Décor Dupe Is Almost Better Than the Original

Move over Home Goods!

Christmas is totally the time for gorgeous decorations, and a lot of those are way more expensive than anything we’d feel comfortable spending money on. We mean, hundreds of dollars for a Christmas tree collar or sixty bucks for that, admittedly cute, candle.

So instead - just dupe it! Take that cute thing and make it your own for way, way less, with simple swaps you can find at places like your local dollar or big box store - like this cute DIY you can try today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The Craftessa, per her name, does a lot of DIY projects and crafts that can totally elevate any space in your home. She recently came across a somewhat expensive Home Goods gingerbread house decoration that was too cute, but also a bit out of budget - so she just duped it!

She starts off by creating a styrofoam cake form that gives her several tiers to work with, then cuts out a ton of tiny gingerbread house shapes from foam board. Those shapes then get a little touch of paint to make them that light brown gingerbread color before she goes back in with puffy white paint and glitters to really give each piece a unique look.

These house shapes are then carefully placed on the various tiers of the faux cake before a gingerbread house ornament, also from Dollar Tree, gets added to the very top. Craftessa then encloses the entire thing with a homemade cloche, also made from Dollar Tree items. This display includes a cake plate bottom, candlestick holder base, and simple garden cloche to close up the top. Chalk paint gives everything a cohesive look before a few wooden beads are glued onto the top of the cloche.


All in all, this gorgeous decorative piece would cost you a good bit of money in the shop but you can make it for less than $20 at home!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

midwest mom
Article

This Hilarious Reenactment of a Midwest Mom Hanging Up Christmas Lights Is on Point

farmhouse chic
Article

Woman Shares Why The Farmhouse Look Isn't As Chic As You Think

shutterstock_1799645869
Article

Camper Turns His Tent Stakes Into a Functioning Stove

Vegetable garden
Article

Maryland Gardener Proves You Can Eat From Your Garden All Year Long by Following These Simple Steps

Dawn Powerwash
Article

Apparently Dawn Powerwash Can Totally Get Rid of Soap Scum

McDonalds_sign
Article

Watch This Interior Designer Change the Color of a Thrifted McDonald’s Sign to a Chic Pastel

Outdoor String Lights
Article

Man Finds Coolest Lightbulb at Estate Sale and It Actually Still Works

baby yoda christmas
Article

This Disney Themed Christmas Doorway Is the Cutest Way to Get Ready For the Season

no water
Article

Couple’s Water Gets Turned Off Because of Husband's Kind of Hysterical Mistake

Plant wall
Article

Remember That Cute Plant Wall We Told Y'all About a While Back? Here's How to Keep Spiders Away From It

slipper sweeping
Article

These Dusting Slippers Make Cleaning Look Actually…Fun?

toilet paper
Article

Boston DIY Maven Shows Us How to Make The Cutest Thanksgiving Napkin Rings

declogging a drain
Article

This Drain Declogging Will Have Your Running to Your Shower Drain

Light art
Article

California Man Does “Light Painting” and It Is Genuinely Astonishing

kitchen pantry
Article

Washington BFF Redoes Woman’s Pantry as a Birthday Gift and Honestly, We Need Better Friends

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.