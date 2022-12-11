Colorado Family Converts Home Into a Gingerbread House Using Only Lights

Suppose you've ever driven through one of these neighborhoods during December at night. In that case, you may have noticed that many of these houses have turned their lights on, which means they're getting into the holiday spirit and spreading some extra holiday magic this year.

Some families even go so far as to create elaborate light shows with hundreds of bulbs that display things like Santa Claus' face or snowmen riding reindeer.

You know you've always wanted to live inside a gingerbread house. Well, one family in Colorado converted their home into a real-life version of the treat—and all they used were Christmas lights!

The display features a white icing trimming, flashing lights that run along the roof, and a spelled-out "Merry Christmas." Plenty of people were mighty impressed at the hard work this family put into their lights display.

"Reminds me of a Starbucks holiday cup lol." @MA-ree-uh

"The joy this brings me! So clean and precise. Perfection!" @Dianna Vidrine

The family started with the front porch, which is lined with green and red lights that make it look like the roof is made of candy canes. Then they added a few more lights around the windows, so it looks like there's some sort of delicious frosting on them.

The final touch was adding some white lights around doors and windows that look like snowflakes—and voila! You have yourself a gingerbread house!

You'll be hard-pressed to find a more elaborate Christmas light display than these people created in their yards. The house is covered in lights that make it look like a gingerbread house, and there are lights on the roof and around the home that flash. It's so bright that you can even see it from space!

