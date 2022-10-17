Corner Gets Glamorous Makeover That’s Also Functional

If you live in small spaces, you have to improvise and go to IKEA for inspiration. Sometimes all you need are some storage containers to create more space in the kitchen, at other times you need a few more things to make the best of the dead space in your home.

Such as TikTok creator Krista (@krista.nielsen) did it in her home, as she shares in her video.

It looks stunning! As you can see the area is small but it works perfectly to fit an IKEA shoe cabinet organizer. Not only did Krista add the shoe cabinet to store her shoes but she also added a wood plank wall to give it some character and create a rustic vibe. She also installed the cabinet on the wall, so it makes the space look bigger, as it appears to be floating. In addition, she added a wood plank on top of the cabinet to make it look warmer and homier. Lastly, she hung a big round mirror and added some decorations.

This transformation would turn any small area - such as a foyer - into something more spacious and cozy. You can get the wood planks and paint used at Home Depot for example, and the shoe cabinet from IKEA. You can also use another color for the wall, such as olive green, to compliment the rustic vibe and give it some contrast.

This, of course, all depends on your personal preference but IKEA is definitely the place to shop and get inspired for decorating small spaces.