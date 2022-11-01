Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

Glass boxes have so many coleuses for them. While some people see glass boxes `and create the cutest plant terrariums, other people opt to hold little trinkets such as jewelry or other precious keepsakes. However, for Sarah of TikTok account @harasrodriguez, she presented a different use for her glass box and we’re absolutely in love with it!

In the quick video posted to her account, she shows us that she uses the glass box to store her photographs and as we mentioned before, we love this idea! Not only is it a beautiful décor option for her coffee table, but we love the nostalgic feel of having actual prints of photos and storing them in this particular fashion.

Not to our surprise, her followers and viewers took to the comment section to express their love of her creative use for this glass box. “The best idea. Even I catch myself flipping through the photos on occasion.” @_taylorraebb shared. “Absolutely love this,” @mallorijordan commented. “I love ! I always wanted these to store jewelry in , but this is more aesthetic than a photo album,” @dareshapetitt wrote. Another TikTok user shared a great tip for those who want to try storing their photos in a glass box. “I'd recommend placing a piece of ribbon in first so it makes it easier to take out the photos,” @wpdlehrm shared.

Again, we absolutely love this idea and will 100 percent be incorporating this idea into our home!

