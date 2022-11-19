Woman Loves Christmas So Much She Paints Temporary Mural on Glass Shower Door

The holiday season is a magical time of year. It’s filled with joy and love, but it can also be stressful if you’re not prepared for all the visitors coming over. That’s why this woman decided to make her glass shower door into a giant, temporary Christmas tree!

This holiday decoration is unlike any other! It’s not your average holiday décor. It’s a temporary one that you can only enjoy while it lasts, but there are many ways to make it last longer than just the holidays.

So many people were impressed with her creativity.

"I love seeing ppl put so much effort into stuff like this. this is where Christmas magic comes from it’s so special." @lawson

"And now I’m inspired to paint every window in our house 😂."saraonsaturn

How do you get started? First, find a clean surface to paint on—you don’t want anything getting in the way of your fun projects! The glass shower door was perfect for this project because it had no grout lines or bubbles in the glass that would make cleanup difficult later on if they were painted over with shaving cream or glass paints. If possible, choose one without any cracks or chips because these could be hard to cover up later if they start bleeding through during the process (which happened here).

We can't think of a better way to decorate your home for the holidays than to paint on shower doors! It's easy and fun, making you smile whenever you see it.

The best part about this project is that there are no limits on what you can do with it. Any design or color scheme will work—and if you're feeling creative, why not give yourself free rein? If that sounds like something that could get out of hand in the holiday spirit department (or maybe just in general), then don't worry—there's no wrong way to go about this project!