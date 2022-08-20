Woman Makes Adorable Glitter Water Bottle From Walmart

School is coming up and that means there are quite a few of us out there scrambling to come up with a cute ‘first-day’ gift for our kid’s teachers. Or maybe you just want something adorable to make for a friend or a kiddo of your own.

Whatever the case may be, we have the perfect craft you can make, today, with materials you can get from your local Wal-Mart or craft store!

The creator at RedVelvetPancakes over on TikTok has the right idea when they start off their video by saying sometimes they just want to shove a drill into a cup. Not just that, but they also want to shove glitter inside.

She starts off by snagging a simple water bottle, with lid, from WalMart, the kind with an inner wall that creates a small gap between the water within and the outer wall itself. If you are going to try this for yourself then be sure that you grab a bottle similar to this one.

Next she drills a small hole into the bottom of the cup, making sure not to pierce through that inner wall we mentioned earlier. Again, keep this in mind because it is important! Then comes a metric butt load of glitter. No, really… It keeps going and going and going, and just when you think that the creator is going to stop, she pulls out another bottle of glitter. The colors all swirl together, larger and smaller flakes mixing perfectly. We would recommend using a small funnel or even a piece of paper shaped into a funnel, but you can also use a small spoon if you wish!

The entire thing is filled up with baby oil to create that flow and glide, before the hole is sealed up with resin which you can buy from a crafting store or online at Amazon. So let us know if you tried this cute idea yourself!