Woman Sets Up Glow In the Dark Stars On Blinds for Neighbor Kid to Enjoy

Good neighbors, in my opinion, are worth their weight in gold. Whether it is older folks who are just wanting to share their appreciation for the stances that others around them are taking, painting rocks to put a smile on someone’s face, or any number of small and friendly interactions - each and every one of those actions is so special.

Well, I’ve got yet another heartwarming neighbor experience for you, straight from Krystalin, and it is even something you could perhaps try yourself!

So, as the story goes, Krystalin lives down kind of a ‘dead end’ street, meaning that whenever her neighbors look out, they pretty much are only able to see the side of her house. Krystalin noticed this, and she also noticed that, directly across from her, was one of the younger kids of the household.

Now, some people might find this a bit irritating, but this creator felt differently about the situation. Namely, she felt a bit bad that he didn’t really have that great a view besides looking at her pulled-down blinds, so she decided to rectify the situation in a quick and easy way.

A quick trip to Amazon and she had exactly what she needed - a pack of glow-in-the-dark stickers. From there all she had to do was pull her blind away from the window and quickly stick them to the side that was facing the kiddo’s window. From now on he can simply look out and see the stars, even if they aren’t real ones, and hopefully be grateful that there was someone out there, a complete stranger, who was willing to take a little bit of time out of their day to do something nice for him!



