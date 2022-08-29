Skip to main content

This Couple's DIY Fall Gnome Wreath Is The Cutest Wreath Ever!

Christmas isn't the only season that needs wreaths

Fall season is right around the corner and as quick as the spooky season is approaching, people are just as anxious to bring out their décor to usher in the return of pumpkins, fall colors, skulls and gnomes. Well, at least that’s what this one TikTok couple is doing.

While everyone else started decorating their homes with pumpkins, skulls and goblins TikTok content creators @thenavagepatch have been sharing their home DIY projects featuring the cutest underrated fall décor — gnomes!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Not shy with their love of gnomes, this dynamic husband and wife DIY duo shows us how they make this gnome wreath by taking a Christmas wreath and stripping it of its’ red and white garland to expose the bare frame. Next, they take faux grape leaves appropriately composed of orange, white and yellow leaves and zip-tied the stems within the frame to create the gnome’s beard. Next, they cut an old cable knit sweater and hot glue it around the top portion of the frame to make the gnome’s hat before taking a rubber band and tying it at the top of the hat. To finish the simple DIY, the couple simply takes a wooden circle and hot glues it onto the frame between the leaves and the hat, before taking a little bit of time to add a pop of color to the gnome’s hat.

Unsurprisingly, their followers love this simple DIY! “That is just FANTASTIC,” @barbarahartman commented. “Not where I thought that was going...so glad I waited! Love it!!” @angirobinsonarwoo shared. “Great idea, so adorable,” @lajean6 wrote.

Clearly this couple has a special love for gnome décor and we’re here for it! We can’t wait to see what they’ll do next.

