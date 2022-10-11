Skip to main content

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

They make sure a huge impact on our lives.

When you’re looking to purchase a home, it’s not only a big deal to try to get the home of your dreams by ensuring that majority (if not all) of the home features you desire are included in your home, it’s also extremely important to have pretty good neighbors.

However, it’s very rare that we choose who lives next to us, so when we move in and discover that we have amazing neighbors, we hope they’ll be our neighbors forever. However, the sad truth is, we all must move on at some point, and when TikTok user @__gabriellajade__ realized this truth, her reaction was so relatable.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It’s unfortunate that we can’t hold on to our favorite neighbors forever. For some of us, we have to relocate every few years for work purposes or we simply decide to take our talents to a new city, in which we're faced with parting ways with our favorite neighbors. It's typically hard to do and her displays of emotion in this video are pretty spot on. She mentions that she’ll miss the sounds of her neighbors’ dogs barking and the Harley motorcycle, as well as how her neighbors would take her trash cans out to the curb and put them back every week for months while she was pregnant.

We totally get her sentiments on this. Sometimes, neighbors become more like family and if they can’t be your neighbors forever, your only hope is the next person to have themas neighbors are as good to them as they were to you. 

