Check Out This Woman’s Secret To An Incredible Smelling Bathroom

How much time have you spent in your bathroom? Better yet, how much time have you spent in your bathroom trying to make it smell nice? And yes, we have a point with this.

Bathrooms always seem to collect a certain kind of smell… Whether it is the actual scent of multiple coming in to do their deeds, or just all those tiny, dark places that so often stay wet from the showers being taken, that scent tends to linger. We all know it, and do our best to get rid of it. Luckily one creative TikTok user has the secret to banishing bathroom smells!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s bathroom hacks comes to us from Carolina Mccauley. When done all together, these simple changes to your bathroom cleaning routine will help keep it smelling fresh and clean no matter how many sweaty kids run through or how many times you go to do number two.

First step: essential oils. Now, we know many of you out there already have some of these essential oils (what is your favorite scent, by the way), and here is another way you can use them to great effect. Dampen some cotton balls in your favorite oil, then throw them down into the bottom of your trash can before placing the bag inside. This will help offset any stinky smells coming from there, and you can even do the same thing in other trash bins throughout the household.

Another tip is easy as well; make sure you are cleaning your toilet regularly. This is no one’s favorite task, but you will be stunned by just how much of a difference it does make. You can use some of those stick-on toilet bowl cleaners in between proper cleans to help.

Other tips follow these, and each one looks like they’ll help keep your bathroom smelling fresh. Head on over to Carolina’s video to see her other tips, and let us know which ones worked best for you!