Skip to main content

Furniture Flipper Turns $25 Goodwill Find Into Perfect Dupe of Sold-Out Anthropologie Dresser

TikToker @FlipDaddie is at it again with another Anthropologie-inspired thrift flip.

Thrifting is an art. It isn't just sifting through old "junk" and scoring a rare find. It's looking at something old and seeing something new be potentially created. That's how you can not only get great, functional pieces into your home, it's how you can even start your own small flipping business. And if you're worried about coming up with designs yourself, don't You can totally look to big brand names for inspiration.

Full-time TikTok furniture flipper @FlipDaddie is a pro at looking at luxury brand names and putting her own spin on it. He recent transformation: a perfect dupe of a white and gold accented dresser that was so popular, it sold out. And the closest one that is a nearly $1,000 price tag

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Instead of going all white, she ended up choosing a gorgeous pink color that was distinctly on trend. She added her own spin on the hardware and instead of going all gold, she chose clear gold knobs for a modern glow. We love the styling she did to truly sell the piece and can see it'd be worth the hefty price tag that was likely on the original.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

We can't wait to see what she flips next! 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Related Articles

heartleaf philo
Article

Plant Mom Shares How An Average Bobby Pin Can Help Your House Plants

1 hour ago
pool noodle rainbow
Article

Mom Turns Dollar Store Pool Noodle Into Gorgeous Room Décor

4 hours ago
vintage baby cradle creepy
Article

New Mom Captures Baby's Empty Swing Mysteriously Rocking On Its Own

6 hours ago
car caught on camera ghost
Article

Dad Blames Kids For Rolling Toys Into His Car, But Security Camera Catches the Eerie Truth

23 hours ago
DUDE DAD DRESSED UP AS HIS WIFE
Article

Funny Dad Lovingly Roasts Wife Who Turns Into A #PlantMom Every Spring

Apr 20, 2022
dirty laundry basket
Article

Mom 'Strips' Her Bath Towels To Prove Why Washing Them Isn't Enough

Apr 20, 2022
spoken.io furniture rating comaprison
Article

Man Shares 'Secret' Site That Scours the Internet For the Best Price On Furniture

Apr 19, 2022
bookends
Article

Sustainable Stylist Shares Creative Ways To Use Thrifted Bookends That Don't Involve Books

Apr 19, 2022
paneled black shower door
Article

Woman Transforms Her Dated Shower Door Into a Modern Masterpiece

Apr 19, 2022
pruned lavender trees
Article

Brilliant Pruning Hack Makes Lavender Look Like Tiny Trees That Belong In 'Bridgerton'

Apr 19, 2022
console table
Article

This Couple Duped a $800 Pottery Barn Console Table For Only $100

Apr 19, 2022
forest in the woods
Article

Woman Captures 'Pacing Figure' In Woods During Daylight, Only No One's Really There

Apr 19, 2022
ee8a48a8da044a03a051b81d0e1d1b33_1647386122
Article

Tattoo Artist Creates Stunning Artwork Using Only His Own, Real Blood

Apr 18, 2022
older man hanging a mountain painting onto a wall.
Article

This Simple Masking Tape Hack Will Have You Hanging Pictures In Half the Time

Apr 18, 2022
carpet cleaning
Article

Woman's 3 Ingredient 'Guest Cocktail' Removes Pesky Carpet Stains Like Magic

Apr 18, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.