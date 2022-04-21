Furniture Flipper Turns $25 Goodwill Find Into Perfect Dupe of Sold-Out Anthropologie Dresser

Thrifting is an art. It isn't just sifting through old "junk" and scoring a rare find. It's looking at something old and seeing something new be potentially created. That's how you can not only get great, functional pieces into your home, it's how you can even start your own small flipping business. And if you're worried about coming up with designs yourself, don't You can totally look to big brand names for inspiration.

Full-time TikTok furniture flipper @FlipDaddie is a pro at looking at luxury brand names and putting her own spin on it. He recent transformation: a perfect dupe of a white and gold accented dresser that was so popular, it sold out. And the closest one that is a nearly $1,000 price tag.

Instead of going all white, she ended up choosing a gorgeous pink color that was distinctly on trend. She added her own spin on the hardware and instead of going all gold, she chose clear gold knobs for a modern glow. We love the styling she did to truly sell the piece and can see it'd be worth the hefty price tag that was likely on the original.

We can't wait to see what she flips next!

