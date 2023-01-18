Woman Uses Dawn Powerwash to Bring Goodwill Chair Back to Life

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you ever gone to buy something that you thought was really amazing and would look great in your home, only it’s a little… stained? Maybe it is something old that you want to refurbish or just obviously lovingly used, such as a couch or chair, but you just can’t bring it into the house in its current condition.

Well, worry no more - as Bailey Clement shows us, you can easily use something like Dawn Powerwash on some rather unexpected items and bring them back to life!

Recently, Bailey found what she believed to be the next great addition to her house at her local Goodwill - a cute little chair and ottoman combo that, though quite dirty, hit her price point perfectly.



And she knew that she had a secret weapon.

So she bought and dragged said set home and got to work. Bailey first got out the recommended ‘best use tool’ for the job, aka, a bottle of Dawn Powerwash, and sprayed down the entire set, glider, and chair. She let that sit for a little bit, even as she got her other cleaning tool, a drill set with a brush attachment.

From there, she started running the brush, vibrating and scrubbing like mad, all along the chair's fabric, helping get that Dawn down into the stains where they needed it the most. Unlike traditional scrubbing, this can really help break up even set-in stains, providing a much deeper clean than you would otherwise get.

Following up, Bailey used a hand-held extractor to suck up all the dirt and grime, and you can literally see the gunk being sucked up into the tool. Each of these steps got repeated on all sides of the chair and glider until the chair was FINALLY clean. And honestly, it looks amazing, and I know exactly what I’ll be doing next time I’m presented with a dirty but otherwise gorgeous, chair set!



