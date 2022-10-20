Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning

It’s a beautiful thing when we ask our significant others to do something for us and they do it with no rebuttal, especially when we ask them to buy something that is both a need and want. What’s even more beautiful, however, is when your partner not only buys you what you needed and turns around refurbishes it into something even better than what you thought you wanted.

Such is the case with this TikTok content creators and couple @dyl.ky. She wanted him to buy a dining set and although he didn’t buy her new one, his ability to refurbish the used dining set made it look even better than a brand new set!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The dining set he purchased from GoodWill wasn’t in bad condition at all, however, it definitely looked as though it came straight out of 80s or 90s decades. Thankfully, though, he was able to bring it back to life (as well as this current decade) with some black spray paint, some upholstery skills and a lot of creativity.

The final result looks amazing and unsurprisingly, folks in the comment section agree. "Wow love it he’s already building you things, keep him,” @mariahleann14233 wrote. “It’s beautiful! He’s very talented,” @_fina_3081 commented. “…he did the thing with the table remake…. Love it!” @samanthaclarke29 shared.

What an amazing transformation!