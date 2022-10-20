Skip to main content

Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning

Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.

It’s a beautiful thing when we ask our significant others to do something for us and they do it with no rebuttal, especially when we ask them to buy something that is both a need and want. What’s even more beautiful, however, is when your partner not only buys you what you needed and turns around refurbishes it into something even better than what you thought you wanted.

Such is the case with this TikTok content creators and couple @dyl.ky. She wanted him to buy a dining set and although he didn’t buy her new one, his ability to refurbish the used dining set made it look even better than a brand new set!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The dining set he purchased from GoodWill wasn’t in bad condition at all, however, it definitely looked as though it came straight out of 80s or 90s decades. Thankfully, though, he was able to bring it back to life (as well as this current decade) with some black spray paint, some upholstery skills and a lot of creativity.

The final result looks amazing and unsurprisingly, folks in the comment section agree. "Wow love it he’s already building you things, keep him,” @mariahleann14233 wrote. “It’s beautiful! He’s very talented,” @_fina_3081 commented. “…he did the thing with the table remake…. Love it!” @samanthaclarke29 shared.

What an amazing transformation!

woman sanding
Article

Crafty Queen Concocts Great Way to Keep Mess From Sanding Contained

plant table
Article

This Glass Table Turned Garden Is Total Plant Parent Goals

shutterstock_336760241
Article

This Adorable DIY Centerpiece Is Total Fall Goals

shutterstock_621433376
Article

Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_622530107
Article

If You’re Tired Of Flowers, This DIY Wedding Centerpiece Is Perfect

shutterstock_1962169618
Article

Watch This Shelf Turn Into a West Elm Dupe

Bathroom
Article

This Woman Transforms Her Small Bathroom into Something Luxurious

shutterstock_224194651
Article

Woman Does Unique Pattern On the Front Door and It’s Changing the Way We Think About Exteriors

watering plants
Article

Man Discovers “Pens” That Can Save Your Houseplant’s Life

90s style
Article

Woman Takes TikTok On Tour of her In-Laws 90s Time Capsule Bathroom

scheming man
Article

Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly

Woman cleaning
Article

Husband Secretly Hires Cleaning Ladies and Tries to Pass It Off As His Own Handy Work

shutterstock_690469831
Article

This Woman Designed Her Kitchen Island With Resin

little girl painting a wall
Article

Mama Lets Her Kiddo Choose The Look Of Her Room and the Results are Stunning

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

This Has to Be The Most Genius Way to Clean Your Ceiling Fans

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.