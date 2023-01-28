Woman Proves Goth and Cottagecore Aesthetics Go Together

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Today's cottagecore style is characterized by clean lines, natural materials like wood or stone, neutral color schemes (especially white), and simple furnishings such as tables and chairs without frills or embellishments—basically anything you would find at a cottage!

Dark cottagecore is the latest take on this interior design trend. It combines coziness with a dark, gothic maximalist aesthetic to create a cohesive look that you'll want in your home.

Dark cottagecore is one of the more interesting takes on this trend that we've seen. This look pairs dark colors with white and natural textures like wood, linen, and cotton. The result is both serene and edgy.

And folks were enchanted. Check their commentary for yourself.

"Yes, absolutely magical." @Majesticforce1

"Ooooow super super super super." @Artur

Some folks were so obsessed they had to know where to get everything.

"I need a run down on the whole thing from where you got the fit down to the headboard." @Val Capone

Dark cottagecore is the new fusion of gothic and cottagecore aesthetics. It uses dark colors, moody color palettes, and romantic decor items such as candlesticks, lace curtains, and apothecary bottles. You can add witchy vibes by using lots of candles in different scents!

And it doesn't have to just be in your bedroom, either. You can add this aesthetic to your whole home, even to your garden. Take this woman's aesthetic as your own Pinterest-worthy beginning.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.