Skip to main content

This Goth Chair Makeover Will Have You Wishing You Lived In a Castle

How epic are these?!

Does your style lean a bit more gloom and doom than sunshine and roses? If so, know that you aren’t alone! In fact there are plenty of people out there (many who read and follow DenGarden), who love a bit of a darker aesthetic, and we can see why! There is so much potential when it comes to gothic or goth-esque decor, from cool color-shifting cabinets to the best in thrifted flips!

So let’s take a look at one such interesting goth-themed flip that had one creator taking boring old chairs from dull to daringly dark!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

April, of the VictorianManor over on TikTok, is a self-admitted goth who loves to thrift, flip, and DIY stuff to fit her own aesthetic. So when she came across a set of dining room chairs that looked, well, distinctly not-goth, she knew she had to fix that ASAP.

Now, the bones of these chairs were decent, even if the padding for the seats was obviously old and the wood itself was pretty worn. April quickly strips off the padding and chucks it to the side before focusing in on the chair itself. The wood needs a LOT of cleaning, which you can see when she rinses the cleaning cloth out and it is soaked in uck.

Each of the chairs, once prepped, gets a few coats of black Rustoleum paint, which helps cover up any disfigurations in the wood and makes sure that the chairs look cohesive when standing next to each other. Then April puts together the new seats, using brand new foam as well as lush black, rose-etched fabric to help tie the whole look together.

The end result is an absolute *chef’s kiss*. Honestly, it looks SO good when standing against her bat and spooky woods-themed walls, and we could easily imagine them in the background of some old Addam’s Family movie! 

sewing kits
Article

Woman’s Sewing Machine Hack for Adding Trim to Fabric Is Genius

sewing needle kit
Article

This “Life-Changing” Sewing Hack gets You the Perfect Knot Every Time

sectional table
Article

Woman Installs Genius “Floating Table” Behind Sectional

window sill
Article

Watch How This Woman Camouflages Windows For Privacy Without Curtains

kid in box
Article

Mom Converts Box Into the Most Epic Playhouse Ever

Wine glass
Article

Woman Turns Wine Bottle into Romantic Candle Holder

teacup candles
Article

DIY Candle Has a Secret Message and It’s Totally Easy to Make

no soliciting sign
Article

Watch This Hysterical Anti-Solicitor Sign Work In Real Time

disco
Article

This Woman Shares a Fun DIY Project Combining Disco and Halloween

gallery wall
Article

This Hack Makes Hanging a Gallery Wall Way Easier

finding purse
Article

Woman’s Epic Thriftstore Find Will Have You Running to Goodwill

dino costumes
Article

Long Island Playhouse Takes It Up A Notch With The Dino Ranch Of Your Dreams

pumpkin planter
Article

Arkansas Woman Creates The Cutest Terracotta Pumpkin Vase and We're In Love

wall print
Article

Woman Saves $130 Creating Gorgeous Wall Art With This Simple DIY

woman painting mural
Article

Woman Paints Epic Disney Mural That Will Have You Wishing On A Star

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.