Watch This Couch Get Transformed Into a Victorian Gothic Treasure For Elaborate Wedding Day Prop

Everyone has a different style - or a theme - they follow, when it comes to decorating their home. For some it is the '50s and '60s, for others, it is the Victorian era with a hint of goth. Some people even decide to have a wedding with gothic-inspired bouquets.

However, TikToker Sarah Fleury (@m4thod2mymadness) had a different idea for her wedding and gave this Victorian sofa a gothic makeover.

As you can see in the video, Sarah and her fiancé carefully strip the fabric off, as well as the trimming, remove the old fiber fillings and staples, and clean up the edges.

The process was so detailed and thoroughly thought through, the final results look stunning, as you can see in the video reveal. After they spray paint the frame black, they cover the sofa in a burgundy velvet fabric, as well as add new black trimmings - which look like lace. What a great color combo! They also add new fiber fillings, and then staple and glue everything together.

If you're interested in reupholstering old furniture, especially from the Victorian era, Etsy and eBay, as well as flea markets are great places to check out.

We love this gothic transition!